WWE 2K25: All Locker Codes and How to Use Them

Finally, WWE 2K has come back to video game consoles with WWE 2K25. The newest iteration of 2K’s sports entertainment simulator features a slew of modes for fans to dive into, either with their favorite WWE superstar or their very own created wrestler. One mode making its return is MyFaction, which allows players to collect cards of iconic wrestlers, and create their own faction to play in a variety of single player and multiplayer modes.

There are several ways to earn cards in WWE2K25‘s MyFaction. Players can simply use MyFaction Points or Virtual Currency (VC) to purchase packs in the Pack Market, or a la carte in the Direct Purchase Marketplace. Players can also earn them by taking on daily or weekly challenges, some of which reward cards or Tokens to use in the Token Market. However, one of the easiest ways to “earn” new cards and other rewards is with Locker Codes.

How to Use Locker Codes in WWE 2K25

Redeeming Locker Codes is relatively easy for those unfamiliar. When you open MyFaction, the landing page is the Live tab. If you look at the bottom center panel, it says “Locker Codes.” You’ll just want to click on that, then input the Locker Code to redeem the reward.

There are several ways to stay updated to ensure you don’t miss out on any WWE 2K25 Locker Codes. Since you’re already here, probably the easiest is just bookmarking this page, as we’ll update it as more are announced. WWE 2K’s social media pages are typically the main spot where the codes will be revealed. There also may be times when codes are revealed during Raw, Smackdown, NXT, or one of its many PPVs, so if you regularly catch any of those programs live, keep a look out there. NBA 2K25 is known to do this during live games, on occasion, so it wouldn’t be surprising if WWE 2K25 did the same.

All Locker Codes in WWE 2K25 (as of March 19, 2025)

Here are all the Locker Codes currently for WWE 2K25. First, there will be a list of active codes, which can be redeemed right now. The second list is the expired codes, which can’t be redeemed anymore, but can give you an idea of what to expect from these easily attainable rewards.

Active WWE 2K25 Locker Codes

DIRTYDOMMASKED – Masked Dominik Mysterio ’23 Persona Card, 7,500 VC (available until April 18)

Expired WWE 2K25 Locker Codes

WELCOMEWWE25 – 1x Legends Series Pack, 1x Fierce Series Pack, 1x Ascent Series Pack (expired March 13, 2025)

– 1x Legends Series Pack, 1x Fierce Series Pack, 1x Ascent Series Pack (expired March 13, 2025) ELITEROCK2K25 – Elite The Rock Persona Card (expired March 16, 2025)

We’ll keep this list updated as more WWE 2K25 Locker Codes become available. Until then, enjoy the cards you can unlock today, and keep checking this page to make sure you haven’t missed any.

WWE 2K25 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Check out our review to see what we thought of the latest entry.