WWE HeroClix Wave 2 Roster Revealed

WWE HeroClix launched with a mix of iconic legends and current era superstars for players to throw down in the ring with, including Andre the Giant, AJ Styles, Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, The Rock, and more. It's been a minute since those initial sets though, and fans have been wondering when the next wave of releases would be making their way to stores. Now thanks to WizKids we know the Wave 2 roster and when they will be released, as the calendar has them marked as September releases, and in addition to the individual expansions, we are getting a new two-player starter pack as well.

Wave 2 features popular names like Bayley, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Big E, as well as legends like Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan, and more, and you can check out the full wave 2 roster below.

Ricky 'The Dragon Steamboat

Xavier Woods

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

'The Demon' Finn Balor

Mankind

Bayley

Big E

Hulk Hogan

Shawn Michaels

Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins

Kurt Angle

Bret 'Hit Man' Hart

Becky Lynch

Kofi Kingston

There will also be a Superstar Shake-up WWE Ring 2-Player Starter Set in the mix, though we don't know who will be included in the new starter set. The last starter set included a ring to throwdown in and was based on the Mixed Match Challenge, and included Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles, and you can find the official description of that set below, and it can also be found on WizKids' site right here.

"Celebrate the release of WWE HeroClix with this Starter Set! This is the PERFECT way to get up to speed on WWE HeroClix!

This contains everything you need to start playing HeroClix (Powers and Abilities Card, HeroClix rules, tokens, a map) and 4 WWE Superstars! This special starter set also includes a WWE ring that can be used in HeroClix! Combine this Starter Set with WWE HeroClix Expansion Packs (sold separately) for even more tabletop fun!

Superstars in the Mixed Match Challenge Starter include:

Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks

Finn Bálor

AJ Styles"

One brand that hasn't yet had the chance to be featured in the game is NXT, and would love to see a starter set that featured maybe 4 to 6 stars from the brand. Maybe Adam Cole, Karrion Kross, and Johnny Gargano on the men's side and Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Shotzi Blackheart on the women's side, though you could switch that up with several stars if need be.

Are you excited for WWE HeroClix wave 2, and who do you think needs to be added to the game next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!