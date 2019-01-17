WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Zelina Vega, and Kofi Kingston Reveal Killer ‘Mortal Kombat’ Cosplays

NetherRealm held a Mortal Kombat 11 event today, and WWE superstars Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Zelina Vega went all out with some amazing Mortal Kombat cosplay.

Woods decided to represent Shao Kahn for the big day, and his costume did not disappoint. The helmet and armor are pretty slick, but even more impressive is the giant hammer he’s wielding in the photos. Woods posted the photo with the caption “Earthrealm is no longer safe, the emperor is here…. #mk11 built by @therealmikalmosley”

Woods then joined fellow WWE superstars Kofi Kingston and Zelina Vega for a group photo, showing off all their cosplays in one convenient place. As you can see Kingston is rocking a Shang Tsung cosplay, complete with that awesome wig and beard as well as a burning skull and glowing belt. Vega decided to go as Jade, and her costume does not disappoint either. The three are certainly impressive together, and you can check out the photo below.

“Pretty sure we win at life today. We are coming to destroy Earthrealm!!! @xavierwoodsphd @TrueKofi and I are heading to cover the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal for @UpUpDwnDwn – Squad✌🏾️The boys cosplay built by @Themikalmosley

@UpUpDwnDwn #MK11 #ad”

Vega also posted more photos of her Jade cosplay on social media, including the one featured below before the event.

“Almost ready… here we go #MortalKombat11 release party! @NetherRealm @tylerlansdown @noobde @MortalKombat “That was easy 😏” – #Jade”

Woods and the crew were on hand to cover the Mortal Kombat 11 event for UpUpDownDown, and we can’t wait to see more video fo them in costume on the show. Sadly Big E didn’t get in on the cosplay front here, though he’s been alongside the rest of the New Day in past events when they’ve cosplayed franchises like Dragon Ball Z, Final Fantasy, and more.

Mortal Kombat 11 hits stores on April 23rd.