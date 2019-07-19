WWE SmackDown Here Comes the Pain Remake May Be In The Works

It looks like a WWE Smackdown Here Comes the Pain remake or remaster is in the works, presumably for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and maybe even Nintendo Switch. I know that sounds crazy, but that’s what Yuke’s Game Design Supervisor, Bryan Williams, seems to be teasing in a new teasing tweet. More specifically, a couple days ago Williams tweeted out that Yukes recently had a six hour meeting about a potential project, which he doesn’t disclose, but he does end the tweet by teasing the office played a lot WWE SmackDown Here Comes The Pain that day.

“Had a great day at the office today,” writes the developer. “I basically had a 6 hour meeting with my co-workers discussing plans for a project that I hope becomes a reality. We played a lot of Smackdown Here Comes The Pain today.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it’s certainly possible the two parts of that tweet have nothing to do with each other, but that seems unlikely. And if that’s true, that’s a pretty cruel tease. As you would expect, fans of the WWE games from yesteryear were overwhelmed with hype in the tweet’s comment section.

You just hyped us even more… pic.twitter.com/htxHpOXagF — Legends of Allstars (@LOALLSTARSYT) July 16, 2019

For those that don’t know: WWE SmackDown Here Comes the Pain — known as Exciting Pro Wrestling 5 in Japan — is a pro wrestling video game developed by Yukes and published by THQ for PS2 back in October 2002. A sequel to WWE SmackDown Shut Your Mouth, it was the first game in the series to not feature a catchphrase from The Rock in the title, and was also the final WWE game to solely use the SmackDown name.

As you will know, a common take by fans of WWE video games is that the titles from yesteryear were much better than the current titles, which are made by the same developer, but published by 2K, not THQ. So, naturally, there’s a lot of excitement about this news, though whether there’s anything to this tease, who knows. Only time will tell.