WWE Undefeated Launch Trailer Released

WWE's newest game is finally here, and nWay and WWE are celebrating the release of WWE Undefeated with an action-packed new launch trailer, which you can check out in the video above. A mix of legends like Undertaker, The Rock, and more will take on current superstars like The Fiend, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, though we also get the debut of stars like Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura in this latest trailer, who weren't present in the earlier marketing. We imagine more wrestlers will follow soon, and the game received enough pre-registrations to unlock Styles from the get-go. You can get a taste of the action you're in store for in the full trailer above.

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action but has some strategy thrown in as well, and you can see some of that in between the in-ring fights in the trailer.

Currently, there aren't any women featured in the game, but hopefully, that changes sooner than later because people will assuredly want to battle it out with stars like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Bayley just to name a few.

“nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.”

“nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes it a natural partner for us,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices.”

Like WWE's other mobile titles, hopefully, we'll get themed things in-game tying to the big pay-per-view events, which is where SuperCard and Topps Slam thrive.

Are you excited for WWE Undefeated, and if you're already playing what do you think so far? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!