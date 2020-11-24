WWE Undefeated Trailer Features Roman Reigns vs The Rock Dream Match

Those who watch SmackDown know that WWE's Roman Reigns has never been hotter, and few are as legendary as The Rock. In fact, at this point, the two facing each other is dream match material, and now you can see that play out in a new trailer for WWE Undefeated, which you can see in the video above. The new mobile game hits later this year and features Rock and Roman throwing down in spectacular fashion, dishing out their signature moves like the spear and the People's Elbow. If you wanted a match between the Great One and the Tribal Chief, well you've got it now, and you can watch it in the video above.

WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and it hits next month. We don't know the full roster yet, but so far we've seen Reigns, Drew McIntyre, The Fiend, The Rock, The Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles, so odds are they will be the stars available at launch.

Currently, there aren't any women featured in the game, but hopefully, that changes sooner than later because people will assuredly want to battle it out with stars like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Bayley just to name a few.

“nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.”

“nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes it a natural partner for us,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices.”

You can pre-register now on wweundefeated.com to unlock AJ Styles and some additional pre-registration currency, and the game will hit iOS and Android devices starting on December 3rd.

Are you excited for WWE Undefeated? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!