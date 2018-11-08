X018 Gets New Details Including ‘Crackdown 3’ Reconfirmation and More

As we get closer to this Saturday’s X018 event, it appears more details have been revealed, giving us an idea of what to expect from the forthcoming two-hour show.

In a tweet earlier this morning, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, who’s already making his way to Mexico as you read this, posted a reminder about the show. In it, he reconfirmed what we previously reported, that Crackdown 3 will have major presence at the event. Not only will the game be playable, but we’ll more than likely get confirmation on its release, as well as details on what to expect. Yes, it looks like it’ll finally be coming our way. Maybe.

In the same tweet, which advertises the “Inside Xbox” special that will be broadcast live from the event, Hryb also mentioned that we’d see new content for games like Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 4. You can read that tweet below.

Inside Xbox: returns with a two-hour show, LIVE from X018, and will feature Crackdown 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Forza Horizon 4 and much more //t.co/lW5KDrkij9 pic.twitter.com/qeMtq3H9gj — Larry Hryb 🤠 (@majornelson) November 7, 2018

But apparently that’s not all. The official Xbox Twitter account provided a little more specific subtext to the event, indicating just what we might be getting for each of these games.

For instance, with Forza Horizon 4, it appears that Gymkhana cars will be introduced to the game as paid DLC, meaning we could be getting some themed events as well.

Sea of Thieves was a little less detailed, with only “Big news” teased.

But then there’s Minecraft, in which we’ll see “the cutest…features in furever,” indicating that we could be getting puppies within the game. And, yes, we will pet them because they’re good boys.

You can see the tweet for yourself below.

Tune in to #InsideXbox at 3 PM CT November 10 to experience #X018.

🏎️ Gymkhana vehicles coming to #ForzaHorizon4

🏴‍☠️ Big news from #SeaofThieves

🐼 The cutest #Minecraft features in furever//t.co/uC74PzmLeK pic.twitter.com/342QJd7ZJd — Xbox (@Xbox) November 7, 2018

The show takes place on November 10, this Saturday, starting at 3 PM CDT. If you want more details on how to tune in, check out the official page here.

Oh, and we might get Battletoads gameplay. Fingers crossed?