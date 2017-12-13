Xboss Phil Spencer To Share Xbox Evolution Plans At DICE 2018

There is no denying that since Phil Spencer has taken the helm of Microsoft’s gaming division, that the focus at Team Xbox has once again been brought back to gamers. With 2017 coming to a close, it’s time to look at the future of the gaming industry and Spencer plans to do just that as a keynote speaker at DICE 2018.

DICE 2018 is an event that the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hosts in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will begin on February 20th and will last until the 22nd, and it promises some of the biggest leaders in the industry to date. Among those is of course the Executive Vice President of Gaming Phil Spencer himself and he is confirmed to be discussing the evolution of Microsoft and how the Xbox mindset has shifted in recent years. His portion of the stage is titled “Building a Living and Learning Company Culture,” and will revolved around Spencer discussing his own thoughts on the company’s survival and metamorphosis.

“He’ll explore the importance of a purposeful company culture and how it defines not only the work environment but also how it informs strategy and impacts business growth,” says his feature on DICE’s website, and we’re eager to learn more about the plans for growth in the near future.

The president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Science, Meggan Scavio, said it best:

“The D.I.C.E. Summit has always strived to unite the game industry around ideas of positive growth and change, and our theme Made Better will look to amplify this. We hope that our diverse line-up of amazing speakers will inspire our attendees to do great things.”

Tickets for the event will go live on January 19th. To learn more, you can check out the official summit’s website here.