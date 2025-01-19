2010 Xbox 360 Game Reportedly Returning With New Xbox Game Pass Release

A forgotten Xbox 360 game is reportedly set to return with a new release on Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox 360 game in questions hails from 2010, a year that treated gamers to the likes of Red Dead Redemption, Mass Effect 2, Super Mario Galaxy 2, God of War III, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Halo Reach, Fallout: New Vegas, Bayonetta, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and much more. Not all of these games came to Xbox 360 though, but many of them did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No one has forgotten about these games and the other best games of 2010. One game that has been forgotten about though is no doubt Singularity from developer Raven Software and publisher Activision. The former now works exclusively on Call of Duty via Warzone, while the latter has since been acquired by Xbox. In other words, Xbox now owns Singularity. And where Activision never had any interest or intention of doing anything with the first-person shooter meets survival-horror game, it looks like Xbox does.

According to an Xbox insider that goes by eXtas1s, Microsoft is planning to bring Singularity to Xbox Game Pass sometime around May this year alongside some older Call of Duty games. Whether it will be the PC version of Xbox Game Pass or the console version or both, is not specified.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. However, the source is a pretty good one, and has recently proven reliable when it comes to Xbox Game Pass, leaking that UFC 5 and the original Diablo were coming to Xbox Game Pass this month before they were officially announced as part of a larger lineup of games.

Play video

A one off game that never got any sequel, Singularity hit on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 to a decent reception, evident by its 76 on Metacritic, but didn’t quite light the world on fire. 76 is a solid score, but not critical acclaim, and it wasn’t a major commercial success either. How much demand there is for it in 2025, remains to be seen. If this report is true, we should find out soon.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.