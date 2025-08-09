One of the Best Xbox 360 Games Only $1 for a Limited Time

One of the best Xbox 360 games of all time is only $1 for a limited time. The deal is not actually available to Xbox users though because it does not come the way of the Microsoft Store. Rather, it is limited to PC gamers because the deal comes the way of Steam, where the nostalgic video game has been discounted by 90 percent until August 17 and where it is Steam Deck Verified. Given that the game in question is 15 years old though means many Steam users may already own it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question was released in 2010 on the Xbox 360 and the Xbox 360 only. It eventually came to more platforms in the following years, but at first, and for a while, it was an Xbox 360 exclusive and one of the marquee Xbox Live Arcade games. Considering it was in Game of the Year conversations with the likes of Red Dead Redemption, Mass Effect 2, Super Mario Galaxy 2, God of War III, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Xenoblade Chronicles, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and Halo Reach is a testament to its quality. All of these games were big-money productions, with big marketing campaigns, and a ton of anticipation. And hanging right there with them was Limbo. For those that don’t know, Limbo is the predecessor to 2016’s Inside, one of the best games of all time. It was the debut release from Danish studio Playdead, and a great debut at that. Upon release, it earned a 90 on Metacritic, sold very well for an indie title at this time, and come the end of the year won many awards at awards season. And for those that have never experienced it, they can now right this wrong for just $1.

An All-Time Classic That Still Holds Up

Limbo may be 15 years old, but you would not really know that by looking at it due to the nature of the game and its humble ambitions. Unlike many games from this era, if Limbo was released today it wouldn’t stick out like a sore thumb. More than this, it is almost certainly never going to be cheaper than this. To this end, it has never been cheaper than this price point.

Now, Limbo is not the longest or most content-packed game, only offering up to six hours of game. However, 6 hours of high-quality content for $1 is great value, especially for one of the games that defined the Xbox Live Arcade era.

Play video

Its Sequel Is Also on Sale

As noted above, Limbo got a sequel in 2016, which like its predecessor, was one of the best games of its year. In fact, in many ways Inside is simply an upgraded version of Limbo, as they are both very similar. And right now, it is only $1.99 on Steam. This deal is also available until August 17, and it is unlikely the game will ever be cheaper than this as Playdead has never discounted a game by more than 90%.