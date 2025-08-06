Xbox 360 Game Just Got DLC 17 Years Later

An Xbox 360 game from 2008 just got DLC 17 years later. In 2008, games like Grand Theft Auto IV, Call of Duty: World at War, Fallout 3, Gears of War 2, Left 4 Dead, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Persona 4, Fable II, Dead Space, LittleBigPlanet, Devil May Cry 4, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Soulcalibur IV, Army of Two, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, Rock Band II, and Battlefield: Bad Company all headlined. This list is, of course, not exhaustive, but the point is it was a milestone year for gaming. One of the great years in gaming history, in fact. And despite this, a smaller indie game, back when the indie scene was fledging, managed to stick out.

While the indie scene is vast and vibrant today, it was far smaller and more niche in the Xbox 360 era of gaming. Titles did breakthrough on occasion though, such as 2008’s Castle Crashers from The Behemoth, a studio still active to this day. Included in this activity is a new update for the Xbox Live Arcade gem.

When Castle Crashers first released back in 2008, it was an Xbox 360 exclusive and an Xbox Live Arcade standout. And this did not change until 2010, when it finally came to PS3. Then in 2012, it came to PC. Then in 2015, Xbox One. This release was in remastered form, and it eventually shed Xbox One exclusivity four years later in 2019, when it came to Nintendo Switch and PS4. Six years after this, it is getting new “Painter Boss Paradise” DLC today, which adds a new character, a character creator, and a redesigned look.

“Painter Boss Paradise marks the first downloadable content for Castle Crashers in 13 years,” reads an official pitch of the new release. “Along with a myriad of other features like new art for all official playable characters, weapons, and map, the DLC brings a longtime fan request to Castle Crashers—custom character creation!”

Right now, the DLC, which costs $3.99, is limited to PC. This will presumably change in the future with a console release, but there is no word of that at the moment.

