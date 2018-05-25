Xbox 360 Gets First Surprise Update In Years

The Xbox 360 just got a system update. No, we’re not kidding, and we certainly wouldn’t troll you. In a surprising turn of events, players have discovered that for the first time in two years, the Xbox 360 actually has an update ready and waiting. If you still have you 360 laying around the house (how else are we supposed to play Modern Warfare 2?!), then go ahead an dboot that bad boy up and update! So… What does this update actually change?

To be honest, not much. At least not at first glance. But that doesn’t mean it’s not still the little console that could and now it’s the little console that can be up to date with the latest dashboard with Version 2.0 17526.0. What do those numbers mean, exactly? Tweaks here and there for functionality, mostly, in addition to a few new features to aid in overall improvements.

To find your Xbox 360 console’s operating system version:

Go to the Settings hub. Select the System tile. Select Console Settings. Highlighting System info will show you the current settings for the Dashboard and IP address. Your OS version is the number listed after the Dashboard heading in the grey pane to the right of the Console Settings menu.

Honestly, it’s pretty neat that Microsoft is still paying attention to last generation, no matter how small the update actually was. Given that the previous update hit back in 2015, it’s pretty interesting timing for random improvements. Still, with the Xbox One and the Xbox One X – there’s always room for a little more console lovin’.

With the backwards compatibility boasting almost 500 titles total, including original Xbox, do you still fire up that 360 or is it somewhere secluded gathering dust? Is there something specific to the 360 that you’d like to see carry over into this generation? Or maybe the next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all of your favourite Xbox-related memories.

