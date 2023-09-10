Mega Bloks Reveals New Xbox 360 Replica

Mega Bloks has revealed a new Xbox 360 set, allowing you to relive your glory days in brick-form. The Xbox 360 is arguably one of the most beloved consoles of all-time thanks to the fact that it had so many classics Halo 3, Red Dead Redemption, Gears of War, and many, many others. It's also where Call of Duty really started to take off and find its groove with iconic entries like Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops, and more. It's a historic era for Xbox and really cemented Microsoft's position in the console race. It had its fair share of issues such as the Red Ring of Death, the disappointment that was the Kinect, and more, but all in all, it was a solid piece of hardware.

The Xbox 360 ended up selling nearly 90 million units and outpaced the PS3 for most of the console generation, but Microsoft failed to maintain that momentum with the Xbox One. Nevertheless, Mega Bloks is celebrating the Xbox 360 with a new set. The set allows you to build a white Xbox 360 and comes with a Mega Bloks copy of Halo 3 (it's not an actual copy of the game) along with a white Xbox 360 controller. It contains 1,342 pieces with some internal bits to build to make sure it's extra detailed. It even has working lights and comes in a box that is an exact replica of the original Xbox 360 box. The set will release at Target on October 8th and will cost $149.99. You can read a description of the item below.

"Inspired by the most influential gaming console of its time, this collector building set celebrates the legacy of the Xbox 360. Jump back in with a fully buildable, light-up console and controller. The console opens to reveal a disc drive (and other Easter eggs); place the Halo 3-themed disc inside to activate the motherboard. Adult builders take note: completing this set unlocks the ultimate achievement."

This hits so many levels of nostalgia and we're here for it



The MEGA 3:4 scale Xbox 360 collector set is exclusively available at Target. Pre-order now: https://t.co/Vw4fE3G4z1 pic.twitter.com/0Op9bJuNXR — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2023

As of right now, pre-orders are sold out. It's unclear if there will be more stock when it releases, but I'm sure resellers will be charging an arm and a leg for this set.

