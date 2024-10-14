One of the Best Xbox 360 Games Is Only $0.99 for 24 Hours

One of the best Xbox 360 games ever released, and at one point, one of the best Xbox 360 exclusives, is currently only $0.99 on the Microsoft Store. The only catch is that this deal is only available until October 15, which means it is only available for less than 24 hours.

Thanks to backward compatibility, the Xbox 360 game in question is playable on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Of course, not every Xbox 360 game ever has aged terribly well, however, the 360 game in question was never a hardware pusher. To this end, it doesn’t feel dated like some Xbox 360 games do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mystery Xbox 360 game hails from 2010, a year that saw the likes of Red Dead Redemption, Mass Effect 2, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, God of War III, Xenoblade Chronicles, Halo Reach, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Fallout: New Vegas, 4, Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver, and a couple other generational classics all released in what was a very loaded year. Included in this “couple other” games is a smaller game than the ones mentioned above, but no less notable. That game is Limbo.

Limbo was released in 2010 by Danish studio, Playdead Studios. At the time, it was the studio’s debut release. And what an impressive debut it was. Upon release, it garnered a very strong Metacritic score of 90, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2010.

Those who have never played it on Xbox 360, can now right this wrong for just $0.99. Better yet, its even better successor, 2016’s Inside — one of the all-time great games — is only $1.99 thanks to its own limited-time sale.

Those interested can find a trailer for Limbo here, and one for Inside here. At these prices, this is the cheapest both games have ever been, not just on the Microsoft Store, but anywhere on the Internet.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals as it all pertains to Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass — click here.