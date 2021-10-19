Xbox Anniversary Celebration Event Announced

Xbox will continue its 20th anniversary festivities next month with a celebration event scheduled to take place in November, the company announced this week. The event is scheduled to take place on November 15th and will be an online-only event offering “a special look back at 20 years of Xbox.” The announcement tempered expectations for the event ahead of time, however, by saying that we wouldn’t be getting any new game announcements during the celebratory broadcast.

We don’t know much about the event right now other than that it’ll celebrate 20 years of Xbox and that there won’t be any new game announcements there, but Xbox said it’d have more to share soon. It’ll take place on November 15th at 10 a.m. PT and will be broadcasted through the usual suspects including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

We're celebrating 20 years of Xbox and getting ready for 20 more.



“We invite you to join us on Nov. 15 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox and Halo with a fun, digital broadcast for fans around the globe,” the Xbox team said. “While we won’t announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox. We’ll share more details soon, so stay tuned.”

The details provided already on the celebration event were shared in a larger post about back-to-back months of releases from Xbox Game Studios. Those releases technically started last month with the launch of Psychonauts 2. Other releases include Age of Empires IV which is coming out soon, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition, Halo Infinite, and Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs Part II update.

Xbox closed out its post about the upcoming launches and the anniversary celebration that’s approaching by saying it hopes the Xbox community can look forward to 20 more years following the 20 years of Xbox that have already come to be.

“We’ve been hard at work to deliver three months of back-to-back game launches,” the Xbox team said. “And while we hope you’ll join us in celebrating 20 years of Xbox history, know that we’re hard at work on the road ahead and what’s to come in the next 20 years.”

