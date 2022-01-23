Congressman Responds to Xbox’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition

The news of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has taken over headlines over the last few days, and many have weighed in on the potential problems and benefits. Some worry about the possibility of Xbox becoming too big, and what it could mean for the video game industry as a whole. United States congressman Jerrold “Jerry” Nadler took to Twitter this week to share his stance. Nadler did not offer any specific support or opposition to the deal, but he did cite his concerns over the allegations that have rocked Activision Blizzard over the last year, as well as what this deal could mean for competition.

“Activision Blizzard — already a gaming giant — has a pattern of bullying workers to evade accountability for rampant sexual misconduct. I expect this deal to be closely scrutinized to ensure that it won’t harm American workers or competition,” Nadler wrote on Twitter.

Nadler’s opinion echoes the concerns of a lot of video game fans! Last July, allegations of racism, sexism, and a “frat bot culture” at Activision Blizzard began to circulate. Over the last few months, many changes have taken place at the publisher, including the termination of a number of employees, and the removal of specific references in games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch. There has been concern that changes at the company have not come swiftly enough, and there has also been a push for the removal of CEO Bobby Kotick. Kotick is expected to leave following the Microsoft purchase, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens! While some gamers are understandably worried about Microsoft’s acquisition, it’s far too early to tell what impact the purchase will have on the industry. Talks between Microsoft and Sony suggest that Call of Duty will continue to appear on PlayStation, though it’s unclear in what form. Hopefully, once the purchase has been finalized, the results will be good for employees at the company, as well as gamers.

