Xbox Adaptive Controller Pre-Orders Are Live

Microsoft has opened up pre-orders for their unique Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is designed primarily to make it easier for gamers with limited mobility to enjoy the Xbox One and Windows 10 platforms. The video above illustrates the controller’s capabilities, and you can grab one now exclusively from Microsoft for $99.99 with free shipping. The controller is expected to arrive in late September.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller was developed in partnership with organizations like The AbleGamers Charity, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Craig Hospital, SpecialEffect, and Warfighter Engaged to ensure that it will fit the needs of as many gamers as possible. It features large buttons (which can be reprogrammed via the Xbox Accessories app), quick access to menus, and compatibility with a wide range of external devices like PDP’s One-Handed Joystick for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Logitech’s Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, and Quadstick’s Game Controller. As the video below illustrates, the customization options are really at the core of the Xbox Adaptive Controller experience.

“By taking an inclusive design approach and considerations of gamers who might not be able to reach all the bumpers and triggers or hold a controller for an extended period of time, for example, we were able to design a controller that provides a way for more fans to enjoy gaming. On our journey of inclusive design, we have taken a wider view of our fans and a more inclusive approach to designing for them,” Xbox head Phil Spencer discussed in a post on Xbox Wire.

“For gamers with limited mobility, finding controller solutions to fit their individual needs has been challenging. The solutions that exist today are often expensive, hard to find, or require significant technical skill to create. A number of individuals and organizations are creating custom solutions, but it has been often difficult for them to scale when most rigs need to be so personalized.”

“Joining the Xbox family of controllers and devices, the Xbox Adaptive Controller was created to address these challenges and remove barriers to gaming by being adaptable to more gamers’ needs.”

