Xbox All Access Bundles Are Back With Project Scarlett Upgrade Options

Microsoft announced on Monday that it’s bringing back the Xbox All Access experience to give people a way to start playing an Xbox One console right away while paying it off over time. These bundles come with one of three consoles, a controller, and a two-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to get you started right away with a bunch of games. This version of Xbox All Access also gives buyers the option to upgrade to the new Project Scarlett console once it’s released late next year.

A post on the Xbox Wire announced the return of Xbox All Access and explained what comes in the different bundles. Those in the United States and in the U.K. can pick a bundle with an Xbox One S, an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, or an Xbox One X while those in Australia can get an Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle or an Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 bundle. A controller comes with each bundle along with the 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Microsoft said that these bundles start at $19.99 per month for 24 months with that price going up depending on which of the bundles you pick.

“With Xbox All Access, you get an all-inclusive Xbox experience with everything you need to start playing right out of the box for as little as $19.99 per month for 24 months (US pricing),” the announcement said. “The program is a great choice for players who want flexibility in their purchasing options and are looking for the best value in gaming.”

The most noteworthy part of this version of Xbox All Access is the fact that it lets you upgrade to Project Scarlett once the new Xbox console releases. Details on how that upgrade will work weren’t provided in the Xbox Wire post, though one would imagine that any costs associated with upgrading to the console would depend on which console bundle you start with. We don’t yet know how much Project Scarlett will cost, so difficult to speculate on how much it might cost you to upgrade to the Project Scarlett, but it’s a deal worth looking into if you were going to buy the new console anyway and are in the market for an Xbox now.

Amazon’s store page for Xbox All Access provided more details on prices and upgrade options. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle is $19.99, the Xbox One S bundle is $22.99, and the Xbox One X bundle is $30.99. The first of those two bundles allow buyers to upgrade their console after 18 months while the Xbox One X bundle permits you to upgrade after 12 months which means you’ll be able to get the Project Scarlett upgrade right around the time it should release.

