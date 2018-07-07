Xbox Kicks Off Anime Month Sale On Games, TV and Movies

July looks to be a huge month for fans of anime, as Microsoft is hosting a huge sale taking place between now and the end of the month, enabling fans to save big on games, as well as favorite TV shows and movies.

The company confirmed the return of Anime Month here and fans can easily shop for some of their favorites, which are discounted for a limited time. Here’s a breakdown of some of the games you’ll be able to pick up for cheap over the next few weeks!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox One

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy- $20.00

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet- $41.99

Attack On Titan- $35.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $15.00 (note: this deal shouldn’t be passed up!)

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom- $7.50

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition- $21.12

BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend- $12.50

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Team JNPR Bundle- $11.50

Mega Man Legacy Collection- $6.00

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $11.99

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae- $4.80

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy- $35.00

One Piece: Burning Blood- $15.00

Raiden V- $12.00

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse- $10.00

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Deluxe Edition- $59.49

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate- $30.00

Xbox 360

Dynasty Warriors 8- $29.99

Mega Man 9 (Xbox One backwards compatible)- $3.99

Dynasty Warriors 5: Empires- $3.99

Dynasty Warriors 6- $7.49

Dynasty Warriors 7- $7.49

Mega Man 10 (Xbox One backwards compatible)- $3.99

More games are also set to be marked down over the course of the month, including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Okami HD, among others. We’ll let you know as soon as some new and noteworthy deals go up so you can take advantage!

As for the movies and TV shows that are marked down over the next few weeks, you can see the entire collection here. As you can see, there’s a lot to choose from including Naruto Shippuden, Berserk, RWBY, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Sailor Moon R. Feel free to look around and see what anime is right for you to get through the breezy summer with. They’re going for around $3 to $4 apiece so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t stock up and get your summer viewing in!

Happy shopping — and don’t forget about this week’s Xbox Deals With Gold as well! (Some of those deals are repeats here but it doesn’t hurt to spread the word about them, right?)