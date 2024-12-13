Xbox App Updated to Add Hundreds of New Games

For many gamers, an Xbox Game Pass membership is synonymous with owning an Xbox console. However, PC gamers can also enjoy the catalog of Game Pass titles via the Xbox app, a lesser known perk of the membership. And it seems Microsoft wants more PC gamers to invest in the Xbox app, as they’ve just delivered a massive update that will bring a staggering 400 new titles into the Xbox app library – and it’s not just for Game Pass.

Purchasing PC games via the Xbox app has long been an option alongside snagging games included in the Xbox Game Pass membership. However, other options such as Steam and Epic Games remain more popular amongst PC gamers, in part because their catalogs of available games are simply that much more robust. In a bid to change that, Microsoft has been hard at work making improvements to the app and adding more titles to the library.

As part of a December 11th update, the Xbox app officially has a new Home experience. The goal of this restructure is to make it easier for gamers to see relevant content, including new game releases, events, sales, and what’s available via Game Pass. The update also helps make it easier to spot games with Xbox features like Play Anywhere, which previously were difficult if not impossible to find in the Xbox app despite being playable on PC.

A screenshot of the new Xbox app homepage

A quick look at the new homepage shows a focus on discoverability. For instance, a “Games Recently Added to Game Pass” section highlights new titles up for grabs for PC gamers, while “Picks for You” makes recommendations similar to the games previously played via the logged-in Xbox account. Alongside these personalized recommendations, the new homepage also includes curated lists, which currently include “Hidden Gems” and “Inspired by Astrology: Aquarius.”

In addition to the content expansions and new homepage, recent Xbox app update adds features to streamline UI and make the app more user-friendly. This includes a new “Jump back in” feature designed to make Compact Mode easier to navigate when players want to get right back to gameplay.

Xbox App Library Gets New Casual Games and More

These changes are likely aimed towards making the Xbox app more than just a thing PC gamers open to launch that one Game Pass game they’re currently playing. And speaking of Game Pass, Microsoft wants gamers to know that their PC game library isn’t just about Game Pass. They have added nearly 400 new titles that can now be purchased and downloaded through the Xbox app.

One of the newly added Xbox App PC Games

Highlights among the new additions include Shovel Knight Treasure Trove and the Jackbox Party Pack of popular group games including the You Don’t Know Jack pop culture trivia mashup. Xbox is also piloting a few casual games previously available on mobile as part of their PC gaming library, including Candy Crush Soda Saga and Angry Birds 2.

Interestingly, the curated lists don’t seem to highlight new added games available for purchase, though there is a clear section to show newcomers to Game Pass. This is causing a bit of frustration amongst gamers who would love to know what’s new, but don’t want to sort through the entire library trying to spot newly added titles. Nevertheless, the expanded library and updated homepage are clear signs that Microsoft intends to invest in improving the PC gaming experience, at least for now.