The Last of Us Part 2 Announced for PC

The Last of Us Part 2 is coming to PC in 2025. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all-time and it only has two games. As Naughty Dog wound down the Uncharted series, it set itself up to transition to another blockbuster series. The Last of Us would be a strong contrast to Uncharted, offering a more mature and darker story set in the apocalypse. The game was praised for its rich narrative and enthralling characters and managed to garner tons of awards, even beating out Grand Theft Auto V for Game of the Year in 2013. The series has sold tens of millions of copies, spawned an unreasonable amount of remasters/remakes, and a successful HBO series which was also showered in awards.

Over the last few years, PlayStation has been bringing some of its best games to PC. The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the first game for PS5, was brough to PC in 2023 and allowed a whole new audience the opportunity to play the acclaimed survival horror game. Now, its sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, is coming to PC in April.

This will be the PS5 remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 which added a bunch of new content such as commentary tracks from the developers, a roguelike survival mode, and the ability to freely play Ellie’s guitar. All of this will come to PC along with all kinds of visual enhancements and optimization for the platform on April 3rd, 2025. According to the game’s Steam page, the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 will require a PlayStation Network account and will have full DualSense integration. You can view the first trailer below.

Hopefully, this will turn out well. The Last of Us Part 1 was a bit of a mess on PC when it first launched. The game was riddled with bugs and was extremely unoptimized even for the best PC hardware. However, this was a rather rare exception for PlayStation’s PC efforts which are typically pretty strong. This port was developed by Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy, and Nixxes. The Last of Us Part 2 will join Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as one of a few PS5 games coming to PC in 2025.

As of right now, Naughty Dog is working on multiple games. One of them is The Last of Us Part 3, but the other is expected to be a new IP starring Troy Baker. It seems like the new franchise will come first, but it remains to be seen. Either way, Naughty Dog is immensely busy despite not having put out a new game since 2020.