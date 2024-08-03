Xbox Delays Avowed to 2025

Following reports that suggested Obsidian Entertainment’s new game, Avowed, would be delayed, Xbox confirmed those rumors this week by saying that the RPG will no longer be releasing this year. Instead, it’s got a set release date that’ll have it out on February 18, 2025 with Xbox suggesting that the game was being moved back because of a crowded release schedule later in the year. Avowed did not have a set release date previously but was instead scheduled to release at some point in 2024 with many expecting a release date to be announced at Xbox’s Gamescom event this month.

The confirmation of the delay for Avowed was shared rather nonchalantly on Friday night in a post on socials which included a graphic showcasing a bunch of first-party games coming to Xbox and PC this year and beyond. Avowed was of course supposed to be one of them since it’d been slated for 2024, but that’s no longer the case, so Xbox was sure to show people what else they can be playing while they wait for Avowed.

“So many games coming! As such, we’re moving Avowed to Feb 18, 2025 to give players’ backlogs some breathing room,” the Xbox post said.

Xbox’s lineup for 2024 and beyond.

It’s also worth pointing out that not all of these games in the image will be exclusive to Xbox and Windows PC, so you’ll be able to play them elsewhere like the PlayStation 5 as well. Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Doom: The Dark Ages are a couple of releases that’ll be multiplatform, for example, while others like Age of Mythology: Retold, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Fable will be exclusives.

Avowed‘s developer, Obsidian, is known for making The Outer Worlds as well as Fallout: New Vegas many years ago. The new game is a fantasy RPG that’s been compared to games like Skyrim in the past, but Obsidian says compared it to its past Fallout game is a more apt comparison.

“Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment. You are the envoy of Aedyr, a distant land, sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague throughout the Living Lands – an island full of mysteries and secrets, danger and adventure, and choices and consequences, and untamed wilderness,” an overview of the game offered. “You discover a personal connection to the Living Lands and an ancient secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save this unknown frontier and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them asunder?”

Avowed will be at Gamescom this month, so expect to see more gameplay from the delayed game then.