Avowed Release Date Reportedly Being Delayed by Xbox

A new report has claimed that Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming RPG Avowed is going to soon be delayed. Currently, Obsidian and Xbox have only broadly committed to a launch in 2024 for Avowed and haven’t provided further details on when it might hit Xbox Series X/S and PC. Now, it sounds as though the game is going to be punted into 2025, although the reason for the delay doesn’t seem to be due to the quality of the title.

In a report from The Verge, it was said that Obsidian is soon going to announce a delay for Avowed that will see the game now slated for early 2025. As for the purpose of this delay, Xbox reportedly views the back half of this year as quite busy as it has Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 all lined up to hit Xbox Game Pass. As a result, Avowed is going to be pushed into 2025 to provide more “breathing room” for both the project and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Generally speaking, this seems to be a wise decision on Xbox’s part as we’ve seen instances in the past where publishers release far too many games in a short period of time that all end up competing with one another. Currently, Xbox also doesn’t have anything lined up to launch in the early part of 2025, which means that Avowed could fit perfectly in this window. And as for those at Obsidian, they surely don’t hate the idea of being given more time to make Avowed as good as it can be before it releases.

If Avowed does indeed arrive in 2025, it would be the first of many games from Xbox’s studios slated for the coming year. Other titles that are currently scheduled for 2025 include South of Midnight, Fable, and DOOM: The Dark Ages. All of this is in addition to the newest Call of Duty title that will surely launch next fall and other titles like Perfect Dark, Contraband, Everwild, and Clockwork Revolution which don’t yet have release windows.