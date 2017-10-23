Xbox Backward Compatible Games for Xbox One Revealed, Playable Tomorrow

After a delicious little leak, we finally have an official confirmation of the Wave 1 Xbox games coming to the Xbox One family of systems as backward compatible titles! The leak turned out to be accurate, which is fantastic, since all of these games are absolute treasures. The full list is as follows (via gematsu):

Black (Electronic Arts)

BloodRayne 2 (Majesco Entertainment)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Microsoft)

Dead to Rights (Bandai Namco)

Fuzion Frenzy (Microsoft)

Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Microsoft)

Ninja Gaiden Black (Koei Tecmo)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Ubisoft)

Psychonauts (Double Fine Productions)

Red Faction II (THQ Nordic)

Sid Meier’s Pirates! (2K Games)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Electronic Arts)

The King of Fighters Neowave (SNK)

It should be noted right away that you’re not simply getting 480p rehashes of the Xbox originals. No, these guys have all been enhanced to look and play wonderfully on your modern console and modern TV. All of these games will feature 1080p resolution, enhanced frame rates, and faster loading times.

For games like Ninja Gaiden Black, these enhancements are going to make a world of difference. While classics like Knights of the Old Republic may come across as more dated than you remember them, Ninja Gaiden still looks great to this day, and the enhanced resolution is going to make Ryu’s sword look sharper than ever. The frame rate was already solid, but now we can look forward to lighting-fast loading times as well.

Fusion Frenzy and Psychonauts are two more fan favorites that cannot be missed. Fusion Frenzy remains, to this day, one of the best party games ever made. Grabbed by the Ghoulies will also make for a timely Halloween treat!

What do you think or our new Back-Compat lineup, and what Xbox games do you hope to see next? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter!