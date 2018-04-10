Xbox Backward Compatible Games May Have Leaked Ahead of Today’s Reveal

Later today we’re looking forward to a new episode of Inside Xbox, which last week, was teased to contain exciting new information about new Xbox games on Xbox One. We’re talking OG Xbox. Later this afternoon a handful of games from our childhood will be revived on the Xbox One and made playable again, and it looks like we might not have to wait to find out which games were selected!

A few posters on Reddit and ResetEra pointed out that a few Xbox games have crept their way onto the Microsoft store. These are games that have not made their way to the Xbox One yet, so the knee-jerk assumption is that these are the games which will be revealed later today as part of the presentation. There are four new games that we know of, and keep in mind that these may be incorrect. Likewise this list may not be complete.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Destroy All Humans, Full Spectrum Warrior, and MX Unleashed are the four new games which were spotted on the store, and by far the biggest fan reaction has been in favor of Morrowind. The timing for this one at least makes perfect sense, since the Morrowind expansion is still fairly fresh to The Elder Scrolls Online players.

Admittedly, your author is hoping that this isn’t the full list, because this episode of Inside Xbox was teased over a week ago, and I’m not sure that these four games on their own merit that hype (although I will be downloading Morrowind as soon as I get the chance). There are still so many games that fans have been looking forward to playing on Xbox One; extremely popular games that should have been made available long ago. SmileBit we’re looking at you! Where is our Jet Set Radio Future and Panzer Dragoon Orta?!

And then there’s Burnout 3: Takedown. This is hailed as the best Burnout game of all time, almost unanimously. With the recent launch of Burnout Paradise Remastered, we’d love nothing more than to see Takedown make its way to the Xbox One. Sure, it’s a bit dated by now, and yeah, it’s not going to look as good as remember it, but it still has explosions, and we love exposions.