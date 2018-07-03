Xbox Backward Compatible Library Welcomes More Assassin’s Creed and Ghost Recon

As if the 500+ games that are already available for download on Xbox One weren’t enough, Microsoft went and upped the ante even further by adding two popular games from the Ghost Recon and Assassin’s Creed series this week.

First up is Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter, which effectively rebooted the franchise for Xbox 360 years ago. The game currently goes for $19.99 over on the Xbox Live Marketplace, although you can currently snag it at GameStop for just $3.

Also available is Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, a port of the hit PlayStation Vita game that features the first female assassin in the series history. It’s also available for $19.99.

Here are the full descriptions for both games in case you need a refresher:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter

The face of war has changed. New enemies and new threats require a new type of warfare – a new type of soldier. Enter the Ghosts. Become the soldier of the future: Using a fully integrated combat system with cutting-edge weapons and revolutionary communication systems, gain a realistic view of how war will be fought in the next decade. Customizable multiplayer experience and Unique Online Co-op Campaign: Create your own identity, create your own game types, and take the battle online with up to 16 players. Then, play a brand new campaign created exclusively for online coop play.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, is the remastered striking chapter of the pre-American Revolution Assassin’s Creed saga . The year is 1765. As the events leading up to the American Revolution heat up in the north, Spanish forces plan to take control of Louisiana in the south – but they have yet to reckon with Aveline, an Assassin with a French and African mixed heritage, who finds herself on an unforgettable journey that will take her from the crowded streets of New Orleans to voodoo-haunted swamps and ancient Mayan ruins. Taking full advantage of its new hardware, Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD introduces graphical improvements and new missions that dive deeper into Aveline’s story.

You can see the full list of Xbox One backward compatible titles here. As you can see, there’s a lot to choose from!