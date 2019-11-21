Xbox Black Friday Deals Are Now Available for Xbox Live Gold Subscribers

Xbox is kicking off Black Friday a few days early just like many other retailers are, but you can get in on the deals even earlier if you’re one of the many people who have Xbox Live Gold. The company’s Black Friday deals which were announced around a week ago have now gone live for anyone who’s an Xbox Live Gold subscriber with deals on a ton of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. Prices have been slashed by as much as 50%, though you’ll have to wait to get those deals if you’re not subscribed to Xbox’s standard online service.

That won’t be a problem for most Xbox One owners though, and if you meet that sole requirement, you can start browsing through the deals here through Xbox’s Black Friday page. You may recall from seeing the deals earlier in the week that there were also controllers, consoles, and other accessories included in the deals, but you’ll have to wait to get those if you were planning on upgrading or enhancing your setup. Those deals will go live on November 24th as will the discounts on games for anyone who’s not subscribed to Xbox Live Gold.

Over 605 items are listed on the page for Xbox’s Black Friday deals. Many of them are games as new as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Ghost Recon Breakpoint while others are add-ons like season passes for different games and virtual currencies. Below you’ll find just the first page of Xbox’s deals that includes 20 different games – sometimes their more premium editions – that are on sale until December 2nd.

Gears 5 – $29.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Operator Edition – $63.99

Borderlands 3 – $40.19

EA Sports FIFA 20 – $29.99

Ghost Recon Breakpiont – $29.99

NBA 2K20 – $29.99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – $20.99

Madden NFL 20 – $29.99

Code Vein – $35.99

The Outer Worlds – $44.99

NHL 20 – $29.99

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition – $24.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $29.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $29.99

Wreckfest Deluxe – $47.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99

Control – $38.99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $17.99

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – $10.99

Some of the other deals Xbox previewed before showed discounts on Xbox controllers as well as cheaper prices when you design your own controller. Xbox Game Pass deals are also happening for both the console and PC versions if you don’t already have those, so you can try them out cheaply during Black Friday to give many more games a shot.

