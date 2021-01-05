Xbox Boss Teases Surprises for 2021

✖

2021 has only just begun, but it sounds like this year could be a big one for the team at Xbox. To go along with many of the releases that we already know about, one notable face at Microsoft’s gaming division has recently started to tease that this year will bring with it a number of surprises as well.

Over on Twitter today, Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg wished fans a happy 2021 before beginning to talk about what the company has in store for the year. Greenberg specifically pointed to Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, and the upcoming acquisition of Bethesda as some of the most notable moments that Xbox has planned for 2021 but also indicated that some “more surprises” are also in store. “So much to look forward to!” Greenberg said to end his message.

Happy 2021 everyone, hope you all had a good holiday break. I am incredibly excited about the year ahead for Xbox, from our Bethesda/Zenimax acquisition to gaming events/shows to new releases like Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, & more surprises. So much to look forward to!🥳💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 4, 2021

While it’s unknown just what these surprises that Greenberg is teasing could be, the most obvious guess involves new game reveals. Within the past year alone, Xbox Game Studios has already unveiled new titles like Fable, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and State of Decay 3 among others, but there’s no indication that the publisher is going to be slowing down. In fact, Xbox Head Phil Spencer in the past has expressed that the team at Microsoft has so many games coming up that the company won’t be able to stay silent for long without divulging what it has in store.

Obviously, with such a busy year for Xbox in the cards, we'll be sure to continue delivering all the latest news related to Microsoft's gaming brand for you here on ComicBook.com in the coming months. If you'd like to specifically follow all of our coverage related to Xbox, you can do so by heading to this page.

So other than what we already know about, what would you like to see from Xbox in 2021? Are you content with nothing more than Halo Infinite or would you like to see some more notable releases? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to talk about how cool Master Chief is.