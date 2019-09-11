Xbox Boss Played First Project Scarlett Games This Week

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has now played games on the new Xbox, the one that’s currently being referred to as “Xbox Scarlett.” Spencer made this announcement during his appearance on the recent Destiny 2 stream where he contributed his commentary and Destiny skills to over two hours of gameplay. The entire stream was geared towards talks about Destiny 2, but the Project Scarlett teaser was a brief moment that caught people’s attention.

Joined by Bungie’s communications director David Dague, Spencer and Bungie CEO Pete Parsons formed two parts of a fireteam and matched up with other players who could take on Strike bosses with them in hopes of earning loot. Those who were listening in on the stream noticed Spencer briefly talking about some non-Destiny 2 news to say he’d spent some time with the new Xbox this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Around 31 minutes and 40 seconds into the video seen here, Parsons asked Spencer how the whole “Xbox thing” was going. Spencer said things were going good and commented on the release of Gears 5, a game which saw its standard edition launch on the same day the stream was held. The Xbox boss followed that acknowledgement up with his news about the next Xbox.

“You know what I did this week?” the Xbox boss asked. “I played my first games on Project Scarlett.”

He continued to say the team was doing “really good work on that,” but he of course didn’t go on to list what games were actually played on the new console. Immediately after that, it was back to Destiny 2 talks and looking back on past events.

What those games that Spencer played might be is anyone’s guess, but one of the possibilities that’s been suggested more than once after his comments gained attention is Halo Infinite. It could very well be that a super popular game like Fortnite or Minecraft was played on the new console instead, but with the console still more than a year away, it’s impossible to predict what games might’ve been played.

There’s been all sorts of speculation about what the next Xbox will offer, but Microsoft has talked about it in more decisive terms and statements as well. GameSpot spoke to Spencer not long ago about the plans for the next console and learned how it’ll focus on “frame rate and playability of the games.”

Xbox’s Project Scarlett is expected to release some time during holiday 2020.