Gaming

Xbox Can’t Spell Red Dead Redemption 2, but Neither Can Anyone Else

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games’ next exciting release that everyone’s looking forward […]

By

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games’ next exciting release that everyone’s looking forward to, but it appears that spelling the game’s name correctly is proving just as difficult as holding in excitement until October comes around.

There doesn’t appear to be anything too tricky about the title at first glance. If anything, you’d expect the end of the game’s name to cause some divides with people using Roman numerals at the end as opposed to a “2.” That’s an easy enough mistake since Rockstar Games uses the Roman numerals in the game’s promo art while switching it up when writing the title, but that’s not the part that’s causing problems. Instead, the recurring spelling error happens right at the start of the title. Over and over again, you’ll find Rockstar’s new game spelled as Read Dead Redemption 2 as opposed to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s tripping up people all over the place, and it seems that nobody’s exempt to the misspelling pitfall – not even Xbox. While you can find tweets like the one above through the quickest of glances, someone noticed that the Xbox’s store also slipped up when promoting the upcoming game.

Xbox Wants You to Read “Dead Redemption 2”

Within the Xbox One subreddit, one Redditor posted an image of the Xbox Store wasn’t exempt from the slipup either with the game’s advertisement encouraging players to read all about something called “Dead Redemption 2.”

With the box art there and the fact that everyone obviously already knows what this game is, it’s extremely easy to gloss over the fact that the name is misspelled. In fact, the top comment of the Reddit post at the time of this writing says the same thing with a Redditor saying that it took them way too long to notice the problem with the image, an upvoted comment that suggests many others felt the same way. The typo had us weak too, SIPLE.

We’d suggest reading the first “Dead Redemption” before picking up “Dead Redemption 2” so that you can understand and appreciate the story.

It Happens to the Best of Us

After noting how interesting it was that so many people had a hard time spelling Red Dead Redemption 2’s name correctly, I couldn’t help but wonder if I’d fallen victim to the error myself. Sure enough, looking back at a previous Red Dead Redemption 2 story about the preorder bonuses that were just revealed yielded one instance where “Read” was used instead of “Red.” We’ve corrected the misspelling now, but it’s immortalized above to show that it could happen to anyone.

It happened to another outlet, too. While perusing Twitter to see how common the mistake was, IGN fired off a tweet at the perfect time that included the exact same spelling. The story about the same preorder bonuses was free of any “Read Dead” titles, but it’s an easy mistake to make in something as quick as a tweet.

Think that they’re the only one on Twitter that put a little more “Read” in their tweet than intended? You might think again after seeing all of the examples below. Go ahead and use your browser’s find function, type in “read” and watch the screen light up.

It’s All Over Twitter

No, Really, It’s Everywhere

Why Is Spelling Red Dead Redemption 2 So Hard?

There are clearly plenty of people that slip up spelling Red Dead Redemption 2 at least once, so what’s the deal? The only thing that we can think of is how similar the keystrokes are between the first two words. You’re typing the first half of the title on the left side of your keyboard, so perhaps muscle memory kicks in and everyone’s just repeating the same pattern that they’re planning on using for “Dead.” It even happened once or twice when writing this as well, and it probably won’t be the last time it happens either.

Whether you want to call Rockstar’s next game Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Redemption II, Read Dead Redemption 2, or any combination of the three, you can look for the new game when it releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 26, hopefully with the correct title.

Tagged:

Related Posts