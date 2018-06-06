Xbox Can’t Spell Red Dead Redemption 2, but Neither Can Anyone Else

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games’ next exciting release that everyone’s looking forward to, but it appears that spelling the game’s name correctly is proving just as difficult as holding in excitement until October comes around.

There doesn’t appear to be anything too tricky about the title at first glance. If anything, you’d expect the end of the game’s name to cause some divides with people using Roman numerals at the end as opposed to a “2.” That’s an easy enough mistake since Rockstar Games uses the Roman numerals in the game’s promo art while switching it up when writing the title, but that’s not the part that’s causing problems. Instead, the recurring spelling error happens right at the start of the title. Over and over again, you’ll find Rockstar’s new game spelled as Read Dead Redemption 2 as opposed to Red Dead Redemption 2.

It’s tripping up people all over the place, and it seems that nobody’s exempt to the misspelling pitfall – not even Xbox. While you can find tweets like the one above through the quickest of glances, someone noticed that the Xbox’s store also slipped up when promoting the upcoming game.

Xbox Wants You to Read “Dead Redemption 2”

Within the Xbox One subreddit, one Redditor posted an image of the Xbox Store wasn’t exempt from the slipup either with the game’s advertisement encouraging players to read all about something called “Dead Redemption 2.”

With the box art there and the fact that everyone obviously already knows what this game is, it’s extremely easy to gloss over the fact that the name is misspelled. In fact, the top comment of the Reddit post at the time of this writing says the same thing with a Redditor saying that it took them way too long to notice the problem with the image, an upvoted comment that suggests many others felt the same way. The typo had us weak too, SIPLE.

We’d suggest reading the first “Dead Redemption” before picking up “Dead Redemption 2” so that you can understand and appreciate the story.

It Happens to the Best of Us

After noting how interesting it was that so many people had a hard time spelling Red Dead Redemption 2’s name correctly, I couldn’t help but wonder if I’d fallen victim to the error myself. Sure enough, looking back at a previous Red Dead Redemption 2 story about the preorder bonuses that were just revealed yielded one instance where “Read” was used instead of “Red.” We’ve corrected the misspelling now, but it’s immortalized above to show that it could happen to anyone.

It happened to another outlet, too. While perusing Twitter to see how common the mistake was, IGN fired off a tweet at the perfect time that included the exact same spelling. The story about the same preorder bonuses was free of any “Read Dead” titles, but it’s an easy mistake to make in something as quick as a tweet.

Read Dead Redemption 2’s pre-order bonuses reveal new gameplay details! ?https://t.co/OtLqVHbSBk pic.twitter.com/xYz2sOaYHA — IGN (@IGN) June 6, 2018

Think that they’re the only one on Twitter that put a little more “Read” in their tweet than intended? You might think again after seeing all of the examples below. Go ahead and use your browser’s find function, type in “read” and watch the screen light up.

It’s All Over Twitter

The Read Dead Redemption 2 Collector’s box doesn’t include the game, you need to buy ultimate AND collector’s for everything XDD https://t.co/5sdz3XNjRu — Shakarez (@Shakarez) June 5, 2018

“Pre-order Read Dead Redemption 2 and receive in-game currency for Grand Theft Auto V!” pic.twitter.com/SCdf3IBTsu — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@IAmASockpuppet) June 4, 2018

Xbox One or PS4 for Read Dead Redemption 2? Hmmmm….. — Kevin Kelly (@kevinkelly) June 4, 2018

I hope Read Dead Redemption 2 has some real silly GTAonline shit. Like if I want realism I’ll play singleplayer, but I hope I can ride bears or tame unicorns online. Or just literally do GTA stunt races with stagecoaches. — Thomas (@cryptid_on_film) June 5, 2018

Read Dead Redemption Limited Edition – May 2010 = £39.99

Read Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition – 2018 = £74.99



????#RedDeadRedemption2 — Shane_ (@Dark_Ithryn) June 4, 2018

No, Really, It’s Everywhere

The fact that Read Dead Redemption 2 has 3 different eeitions scares me — Cyan Junkie (@NickRezler) June 4, 2018

Cant wait for read dead redemption 2 — Majin Wolf? (@MajinWolfe) June 1, 2018

Who’s pre-ordering read dead redemption 2??? — L321 (@L321Mods) May 30, 2018

Battlefield V

Fallout 76 (might come out next year)

Assassins Creed Odyssey

Read Dead Redemption II

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Division 2

Last of Us Part II



And more — Mandalorian Captures (@Mandalorian_cpt) June 1, 2018

Rockstar Games announced preorder bonuses, special/ultimate/collector’s edition for Read Dead Redemption 2. I dislike the idea of additional story DLC packs exclusive specific editions. Not first game done that way. They wanna announce it & boost pre-orders before E3 2018 week. — Legend of Josh (@JoshDeveson) June 4, 2018

Why Is Spelling Red Dead Redemption 2 So Hard?

There are clearly plenty of people that slip up spelling Red Dead Redemption 2 at least once, so what’s the deal? The only thing that we can think of is how similar the keystrokes are between the first two words. You’re typing the first half of the title on the left side of your keyboard, so perhaps muscle memory kicks in and everyone’s just repeating the same pattern that they’re planning on using for “Dead.” It even happened once or twice when writing this as well, and it probably won’t be the last time it happens either.

Whether you want to call Rockstar’s next game Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Redemption II, Read Dead Redemption 2, or any combination of the three, you can look for the new game when it releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 26, hopefully with the correct title.