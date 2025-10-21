Xbox Addresses Rumors About Next-Gen Console, and It’s Exactly What Everyone’s Thinking

Xbox has addressed some of the rumors surrounding its next-gen console and it sounds like they may be true. Video game consoles have evolved a ton over the last 25 years. When Xbox entered the space, companies were starting to experiment with how you could do more with these machines than just play video games. You could play a movie off of a DVD and then eventually, future consoles became a key part of the entire entertainment system with streaming, YouTube, Spotify, and more. Now, we’re in a mostly digital ecosystem as well when it comes to games and there are numerous platforms to get games from.

Still, Xbox and PlayStation are fairly similar machines, it really comes down to what exclusive games you may want to play and the services they offer. However, Xbox has been rumored to go in a radical new direction with its next console. Microsoft has already confirmed that it is working on the next Xbox, but hasn’t really given much insight into what it could look like. There have been heavy rumors that the next Xbox will be more PC-like, even potentially allowing users to access games from Steam, the PC platform of choice for many gamers. This would drop a lot of barriers for a typical console and open up a whole new world of possibilities.

Xbox Addresses Rumors of PC-like Console

President of Xbox Sarah Bond was asked directly about the rumors of a more PC-like Xbox in an interview with Mashable. Instead of totally deflecting, Bond agreed that the next Xbox will be “very premium” and stated that fans can already get an idea of the future with the new Xbox ROG Ally, a handheld that sort of blends Xbox and PC into one device.

“I can tell you you’re right, that the next-gen console will be a very premium and high-end curated experience,” said Bond. “You’re starting to see some of the thinking we have in this handheld, but I don’t want to give it all away.”

The Xbox Rog Ally, while an Xbox-branded device, is more of a PC that allows you to connect directly with the Xbox ecosystem, but you can also play games on Steam, Epic Games Store, and more. It’s an interesting device, and with Bond pointing to it as a sign for where the brand is going, it seems to suggest that a console/PC hybrid is certainly possible for the next Xbox.

Rumors have already suggested that the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS6, which will likely lead to a higher price point. Fans are expecting this to be a much more accessible gaming PC, not unlike Valve’s Steam Machines from over a decade ago. Whether or not this will all pan out for Xbox remains to be seen, but it’s definitely an interesting concept and will be a smart way to stand out from the PS6.

