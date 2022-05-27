New Xbox Peripheral Will Allow Cloud Streaming Without a Console or Mobile Device

✖

Xbox is working on a new peripheral that would allow users to cloud stream games without the need of a console or mobile device. According to reporting from Windows Central's Jez Corden, the streaming stick is codenamed "Keystone" and it would allow for a cheaper alternative to purchasing a full console. The device could also make it much easier for users to play Xbox games while traveling, or play games from different rooms in the same house. In a statement provided to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed Keystone's existence, but stated that the product is still in the development stages.

"Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we've been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," the spokesperson told Windows Central.

Keystone's central concept seems to fit well with Xbox's current market strategy. The company has distanced itself from PlayStation and Nintendo by giving users more ways to access the Xbox library across multiple devices. Xbox Cloud Gaming does have its limitations, as users can only access the games available, and can't purchase additional games to stream. However, it's easy to see how current Xbox Game Pass subscribers could benefit from Keystone, and how it could lure newcomers into the Xbox ecosystem.

Of course, a big part of Keystone's potential success will hinge on its pricepoint. Users would also have to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and purchase a compatible controller. Even with these extra expenses, Keystone would probably be much cheaper than buying an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, and it's easy to imagine it being a lot more successful than previous game streaming devices. Google Stadia suffered from a much smaller game library and a lack of exclusive games, neither of which will be a problem for Xbox. Hopefully the company won't keep fans waiting too long for more information!

