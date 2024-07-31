Xbox Reveals Gorgeous New Sky Cipher Controller

There was a time in the video game industry when transparent hardware was all the rage. N64 controllers, PS1 memory cards, Game Boy Color handhelds… you name it, there was a transparent version and it looked absolutely killer. Xbox is taking it back to the late ’90s with a brand-new controller option called the Sky Cipher Special Edition. This new option features a beautiful blue plastic that allows the user to see the inner workings of the controller, which are made from metallic silver parts. The triggers and D-pad have both been given a metallic sky blue, which seems to blend well with the rest of the controller’s design!

A video showcasing the Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox controller can be found below. The controller will be released on August 13th, and will cost $69.99. Pre-orders are available through the Microsoft Store right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sky Cipher Special Edition is a great looking new option for Xbox users, but it has all the same features users have come to expect from any other Xbox controller. That means that in addition to being compatible with Xbox Series X|S, it can also be used with Windows 10/11 PC, as well as mobile phones and tablets. The controller’s Bluetooth technology also makes it compatible with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the Fire TV Stick 4K, both of which now have an Xbox app that can play Game Pass through Cloud Gaming.

Unsurprisingly, reception to the Sky Cipher controller has been highly positive across social media. The new controller is one of the sleekest Xbox has offered, and fans are already looking forward to seeing more transparent designs from the company. It seems like this is the start of a trend for the company, and some have suggested that there should be a transparent option for Xbox Design Lab so fans can create their own combinations. It will be interesting to see if that actually happens, and what else we see in the future. It’s great to see this trend make a comeback, but now we need PlayStation and Nintendo to get back into the transparent game as well!

Are you planning to pre-order the Sky Cipher Special Edition controller? Do you think we need more transparent video game hardware? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!