Xbox Boss Says ‘Crackdown 3’ Is Making Progress, But The Team Still Has More Work to Do

Back in August, Sumo Digital Managing Director, Paul Porter, said that Crackdown 3 was “pretty much done,” and really just getting series of polish. But apparently, this was a stretch, or at least widely misinterpreted, because most took that meaning the game was virtually done. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

According to Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, the game is making progress, but there’s still work to be done by Sumo Digital.

I was playing a full build yesterday. Nice work by the team, more work to do but good progress, my agent felt like the wrecking machine I enjoy 🙂 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 27, 2018

What will be welcomed news for Xbox fans is Spencer noting that not only did he play a full build of the game, but that the game is coming along nicely.

Given that the game was originally scheduled to launch in 2016, after being announced in 2014, there’s a lot of expectations for the game to deliver after Microsoft has delayed it numerous times. However, having high expectations for a game that very obviously has experienced a troubled development, may be a recipe for disappointment, because rarely do games that have development woes turn out spectacular. Nonetheless, Spencer seems pleased, and that’s a good sign.

Earlier this year, a report surfaced that revealed that Microsoft would be unwilling to delay the game again, implying it would either ship it as is or cancel it. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like Sumo Digital is going to test the veracity of the report, because from the sounds of it, with months until release, the game is in a good place and on target.

Crackdown 3 is poised to release sometime during February 2019 via the Xbox One and PC. It’s been awhile, so if you can’t remeber what the game is about, here’s a quick and official pitch from Microsoft itself:

“Time to step up your boom and stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3’s sandbox of mayhem and destruction. Explore the heights of a futuristic city, race through the streets in a transforming vehicle, and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Crackdown 3 delivers cooperative mayhem and an all-new multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon powered by Microsoft Cloud.”

