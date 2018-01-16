This Week’s Deals With Gold Includes Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry, and More

Another week, another round of deals for Xbox Gold members to enjoy. This week has a little something for everyone – whether you’re looking for thrills, chills, a solid shooter – or just looking for a narrative to lose yourself in, this week’s Deals are for your. Slenderman even makes an appearance, because why not?
Fans of the Far Cry franchise have quite a few options from the series, as well as a few solid indie picks as well. Seriously, we can’t recommend Limbo enough! What Remains of Edith Finch also makes the cut, as well as a few other well-known favourites as well. Let’s get started, here are the Deals With Gold available now until January 23rd:
- AER – Memories of Old – 33% off
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition – 80% off
- Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather – 50% off
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath – 60% off
- Badland: GOTY – 60% off
- Broken Age – 70% off
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse – 75% off
- Chaos of Deponia – 33% off
- D/Generation HD – 50% off
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – 60% off
- Decay – The Mare – 50% off
- Defunct* – 30% off
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure – 50%
- Dex – 60% off
- DreamBreak – 67% off
- Echoes of the Fey: the Fox’s Trail – 33% off
- Far Cry 4/Far Cry Primal – up to 70% off
- Farming Simulator, various options – up to 75% off
- Feral Fury – 75% off
- Firewatch – 50% off
- Grand Theft Auto V Shark Card Cash – 35% off
- Grand Theft Auto V – 50% off
- Various bundles up to 50% off
- Halo 5 Guardians – 40% off
- Various REQ packs up to 45% off
- Her Majesty’s SPIFFING – 70% off
- I,Zombie – 50% off
- INISDE – 50% off
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe – 33% off
- Ken Follett’s The Pillar of the Earth – 33% off
- Kholat – 60% off
- Knee Deep – 70% off
- Knock-Knock – 60% off
- LA Noire – 25% off
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – 50% off
- LIMBO – 80% off
- Mages of Mystralia – 40% off
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows – 40% off
- Metrico+ – 50% off
- Monochroma – 50% off
- Morphite – 50% off
- N.E.R.O: Nothing Remains Obscure – 50% off
- Nevermind – 75% off
- Oceanhorn – Monsters of Uncharted Seas – 50% off
- Octodad: Deadliest Catch – 75% off
- Oddworld: New n Tasty Deluxe Edition – 75% off
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – 40% off
- Planet of the Eyes – 35% off
- Poi – 50% off
- Rememoried – 33% off
- RIME – 40% off
- Slender: The Arrival – 80% off
- Soda Drinker Pro – 50% off
- Soul Axiom – 70% off
- Spartan – 50% off
- Steven Universe: Save the Light – 33% off
- Stories of Bethem: full Moon – 50% off
- Submerged – 50% off
- SUPERHOT – 40% off
- SwapQuest – 30% off
- Tacoma – 50% off
- Teslagrad – 70% off
- The Deer God – 50% off
- The Fall – 80% off
- The Final Station – 50% off
- The Little Acre – 50% off
- The Long Dark – 40% off
- The Sexy Brutale – 50% off
- The Town of Light – 50% off
- Thimbleweed Park – 35% off
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine – 50% off
- Typoman – 60% off
- Uncanny Valley – 70% off
- What Remains of Edith Finch – 33% off
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest – 33% off
Xbox 360 has some sweet deals as well, many of them backwards compatible. Far Cry 2, 3, and Blood Dragon are on the list, as well as Red Dead Redemption, and a few other add-ons. Keep in mind, these deals are only available to Xbox Gold members and good until the 23rd!