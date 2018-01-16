This Week’s Deals With Gold Includes Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry, and More

Another week, another round of deals for Xbox Gold members to enjoy. This week has a little something for everyone – whether you’re looking for thrills, chills, a solid shooter – or just looking for a narrative to lose yourself in, this week’s Deals are for your. Slenderman even makes an appearance, because why not?

Fans of the Far Cry franchise have quite a few options from the series, as well as a few solid indie picks as well. Seriously, we can’t recommend Limbo enough! What Remains of Edith Finch also makes the cut, as well as a few other well-known favourites as well. Let’s get started, here are the Deals With Gold available now until January 23rd:

AER – Memories of Old – 33% off

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition – 80% off

Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather – 50% off

Azkend 2: The World Beneath – 60% off

Badland: GOTY – 60% off

Broken Age – 70% off

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse – 75% off

Chaos of Deponia – 33% off

D/Generation HD – 50% off

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – 60% off

Decay – The Mare – 50% off

Defunct* – 30% off

Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure – 50%

Dex – 60% off

DreamBreak – 67% off

Echoes of the Fey: the Fox’s Trail – 33% off

Far Cry 4/Far Cry Primal – up to 70% off

Farming Simulator, various options – up to 75% off

Feral Fury – 75% off

Firewatch – 50% off

Grand Theft Auto V Shark Card Cash – 35% off

Grand Theft Auto V – 50% off Various bundles up to 50% off

Halo 5 Guardians – 40% off Various REQ packs up to 45% off

Her Majesty’s SPIFFING – 70% off

I,Zombie – 50% off

INISDE – 50% off

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe – 33% off

Ken Follett’s The Pillar of the Earth – 33% off

Kholat – 60% off

Knee Deep – 70% off

Knock-Knock – 60% off

LA Noire – 25% off

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – 50% off

LIMBO – 80% off

Mages of Mystralia – 40% off

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows – 40% off

Metrico+ – 50% off

Monochroma – 50% off

Morphite – 50% off

N.E.R.O: Nothing Remains Obscure – 50% off

Nevermind – 75% off

Oceanhorn – Monsters of Uncharted Seas – 50% off

Octodad: Deadliest Catch – 75% off

Oddworld: New n Tasty Deluxe Edition – 75% off

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – 40% off

Planet of the Eyes – 35% off

Poi – 50% off

Rememoried – 33% off

RIME – 40% off

Slender: The Arrival – 80% off

Soda Drinker Pro – 50% off

Soul Axiom – 70% off

Spartan – 50% off

Steven Universe: Save the Light – 33% off

Stories of Bethem: full Moon – 50% off

Submerged – 50% off

SUPERHOT – 40% off

SwapQuest – 30% off

Tacoma – 50% off

Teslagrad – 70% off

The Deer God – 50% off

The Fall – 80% off

The Final Station – 50% off

The Little Acre – 50% off

The Long Dark – 40% off

The Sexy Brutale – 50% off

The Town of Light – 50% off

Thimbleweed Park – 35% off

Trulon: The Shadow Engine – 50% off

Typoman – 60% off

Uncanny Valley – 70% off

What Remains of Edith Finch – 33% off

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest – 33% off

Xbox 360 has some sweet deals as well, many of them backwards compatible. Far Cry 2, 3, and Blood Dragon are on the list, as well as Red Dead Redemption, and a few other add-ons. Keep in mind, these deals are only available to Xbox Gold members and good until the 23rd!