Xbox Design Lab Introduces Even More Ways to Create Your Dream Controller

When Microsoft first revealed their Xbox Design Lab, many Xbox One players were excited to dive right in with their own unique designs. With so many different colour options and tweaks to choose from, the addition of the shadow effect and camo just makes it even easier to let your inner artist out for some serious gaming.

Inspired by dusk. Cloaked for combat.

The Shadow and Camo Xbox Design Labs Controller colors are available now: //t.co/Wcx4ge2qu4 pic.twitter.com/j9uhd8xvlE — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

For those that may not know, Xbox has a store called the Design Lab where players can create their own custom Xbox One controllers for a more personalised experience. With hundreds of colour options available, it’s a neat way to make the latest console from Microsoft more tailored to its individual user.

The latest additions to the creative template includes a new Camo and Shadow body option. There are six of the ombre Shadow colour options available, including the pink custom controller designed above. The Camo version has 5 colour patterns, including a sand Camo to really dig in deep into games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

As far as Xbox Design Lab goes, if you’re looking to create your own masterpiece, you can do so right here. Pick your favourite sports teams, your favourite colour combos, even add your GamerTag for that final touch of perfection. There are even pre-made sets to correspond with popular games, like the ‘Chicken Dinner’ design for those PUBG lovers out there, or even one modeled after the deceptively difficult Cuphead. There was even a new design recently uploaded to celebrate the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider release.

Don’t let your dreams be dreams, it’s another unique way to show off that individual style while preparing for some major grind time. With so many amazing games coming out this holiday season, it’s the prefect time to upgrade those peripherals.

What do you think about the latest editions? Are you hoping to see even more unique designs added to their design library? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

Happy gaming!