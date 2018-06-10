Watch the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing Live

E3 is officially underway, and it’s Microsoft’s turn up to bat! Xbox fans around the world are hoping for some major reveals this year, and Microsoft has been under major pressure to bring its players more exclusives. Yesterday, Phil Spencer promised 15 world premiers during this stream, so you guys won’t want to miss a moment of it! Tune in above and watch the whole thing as it unfolds.

Last year, Microsoft was all about the Xbox One X. We heard praise and promotion for the most powerful console in the world throughout the presentation, but we didn’t see as many games as we would have liked. It’s been a year now, and the Xbox player-base has made it clear that hard-hitting exclusives are what we want to see the most. Give us great games, Microsoft, and you can win E3 this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what are we hoping and expecting to see? As mentioned, Phil Spencer is boasting 15 world premier trailers during the presentation, and you better believe that a handful of those (at least) will be brand new game reveals. Microsoft hasn’t had too many games leak, which is impressive, but we do have a pretty good idea of what we can expect going in.

Halo 6 seems like a safe bet for Microsoft this year. A new Halo arcade game has recently made the jump to multimedia venues around the country, and 343 has confirmed that it’s working on the next mainline title as well. It’s been almost three years since the launch of Halo 5, and we can think of no better way to kick off this conference than with Xbox’s most popular first-person shooter.

Personally, I think I’m most looking forward to the reveal of the next Forza Horizon. Forza Horizon 3 is the best racing game I’ve played in years, and the sense of freedom and adventure remains incredibly liberating to this day. I’d love more of the same, and if Forza Horizon 4 turns out to be exactly like Forza Horizon 3 but in a new location, well, you can count me in.

What are you guys most excited to see, and what game are you wishing for this year? Is there a certain franchise you’d love to see revived, or a certain exclusive you want to see announced before you get an Xbox One X? Let us know in the comments below!