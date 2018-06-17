Xbox’s E3 Conference Becomes Most-Watched Twitch Stream Ever

It’s hard to say which presentation “won” E3 this year with each company bringing big series and reveals to the big stages, but one accolade that Microsoft definitely earned is that it’s showcase was the most-watched livestream in Twitch’s history.

Data analysts over at GitHyp reported recently that Microsoft’s E3 2018 presentation took over as the top livestream to ever be watched on Twitch in terms of viewers. Microsoft took home the award of most-watched E3 livestream last year, but this year it’s done it again while also taking an even higher honor.

“Now, for the second year in a row, Microsoft’s live stream was the highest viewed stream on Twitch,” GitHyp reported. “But Microsoft’s Xbox E3 Briefing wasn’t just the most watched live event of this year’s convention… it was also the highest concurrent viewer count of any stream ever on Twitch, pulling in an impressive 1.7 million viewers at its peak.”

While the most viewers tuned into Microsoft’s stream with the yearly totals showing that 6 million more people watched this year’s stream compared to the one in 2017, most every presenter boasted viewer gains as well. The stats below that were shared by GitHyp show how the different streams stacked up against one another with the 2017 numbers shared as a reference. Electronic Arts was the only presenter to drop this year with the publisher going from 676,000 viewers in 2017 to 528,000 this year. Bethesda showed some marked improvement with the company ranked at last place for last year while moving up to the middle of the pack in 2018 thanks to some help from Fallout 76.

Microsoft / Xbox — 1.7 Million viewers (1.1 Million in 2017)

Ubisoft — 1.6 Million viewers (986K in 2017)

Sony / PlayStation — 1.5 Million viewers (926K in 2017)

Bethesda — 964K viewers (233K in 2017)

PC Gaming Show — 893K viewers (552K in 2017)

Nintendo / Switch — 679K viewers (292K in 2017)

EA (Electronic Arts) — 528K viewers (676K in 2017)

With everything that Microsoft was promising during the livestream, it’s no wonder that so many viewers tuned into the stream. Announcements after announcements came in rapid-fire mode during the conference with Microsoft announcing and sharing more information on first-party games while also showcasing some multiplatform titles that didn’t appear in others’ conferences. Gears 5, some Crackdown 3 news, and Halo no doubt helped put Microsoft above the competition, but this year’s going to be full of exceptional games from every platform and publisher.