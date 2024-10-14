Xbox Announces New Showcase Taking Place This Week

Xbox has announced it will be holding a new video game showcase this week dedicated to third-party publishers. Just a couple of weeks back, Xbox held an event in tandem with Tokyo Game Show 2024 that shed light on future games coming to Xbox platforms that were developed within Japan. Now, another such event is going transpire in mere days that will show off new Xbox games releasing in the final months of 2024 and early 2025.

Detailed on the Xbox website, it was revealed that a new Xbox Partner Preview will be held on Thursday, October 17th. The event is set to last around 25 minutes in total and will begin at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. Per usual, the broadcast will take place across YouTube and Twitch, with the YouTube version being streamed in 4K.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what this Xbox Partner Preview will center around, it has been said that Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will both be highlighted with new trailers. Remedy Entertainment will also share a new look at The Lake House, which is the upcoming second piece of DLC for Alan Wake II. Lastly, “multiple world premieres and other great titles coming to Xbox consoles” were said to be making an appearance, which indicates that there are some surprises in store.

Even though 2024 is beginning to wrap up, there are still a number of big Xbox games on the horizon. The biggest of which is definitely Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is slated to arrive on October 25th. Given that Call of Duty is now a first-party franchise from Xbox, it seems unlikely to be shown off during this Partner Preview event. Then again, Xbox could certainly choose to promote Black Ops 6 once more during the broadcast, especially since its launch is so close.

Which games are you hoping to receive updates on at this week’s Xbox Partner Preview showcase? And do you believe that there will be any major surprises that Xbox will unveil during the broadcast? Let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.