Xbox Console Exclusive The Ascent Is Coming to PlayStation

The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles next month, developer Neon Giant announced this week. The game was first released back in July 2021 as a console exclusive on the Xbox systems but also was available through the PC platform. It’s a cyberpunk, bullet-riddled shooter where players fight their way from the bottom of the industrial ladder to the upper ranks of the corporations that rule the land. It’ll be playable on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on March 24th.

The announcement was shared on social media this week with a brief trailer found below to show some of what The Ascent consists of. Pre-orders are also live now for the game with it starting at $29.99 for the two-in-one PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 deal, though if you purchase it between now and the time it releases, you’ll apparently save 10% if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AscentTheGame/status/1496847679992729600?s=20&t=DmVCD5RSULRsMq5B2-7cWA“Welcome to The Ascent Group arcology, a corporate-run metropolis stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy,” a preview of the game shared back when it released said. “You play as a worker, enslaved by the company that owns you and everyone else in your district. One day, you are suddenly caught in a vortex of catastrophic events: The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons and the survival of your district is threatened. You must take up arms and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.”

While you can harness all the cyberpunky abilities, weapons, and other resources by yourself in The Ascent, you can also play with others, too, since the game supports up to four players at a time in a co-op session. You’re able to allocate skill points into different stats and attributes to create a character befitting of your playstyle as you amass your arsenal and take down normal grunts and bigger baddies.

We reviewed The Ascent back when the game first released and found it to have good ideas that were held back by technical issues and special abilities or effects that simply didn’t work as intended. Those issues have hopefully been resolved since then to ensure a more enjoyable experience.

The Ascent comes to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems on March 24th.