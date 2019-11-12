New Xbox Feature Suggests Random Games

If you’ve ever fired up your Xbox One with plans to play a game but weren’t sure which of your games you wanted to play, Microsoft now has a feature that’s perfect for you. For Xbox Insiders who are part of the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, a button has been added to users’ libraries that will pick out a random game to play from their collections. There’s of course no guarantee that it’ll give you something you actually want to play at the moment, but it could bring to mind a game you’d forgotten about and give you a way to kill some time.

Xbox announced the new feature through a preview of some of the latest changes made within the Xbox Insider program. A thread of tweets shared from the official Xbox Insider account showed some screenshots of the features in action, the last of which was the “Surprise” button. You’ll find it in the upper-right corner of the “My Games & Apps” library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image at the bottom of the thread below shows where exactly that button’s located now that it’s been added. Note that it’s still only available for certain users within the Xbox Insider program, but it should be released to more people soon enough before it eventually goes live for everyone.

Hey Alpha Skip-Ahead, users! You may notice some changes to the Xbox One Home, Guide, and your Collection Surprise me button soon on your console. — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) November 11, 2019

Customizing your Home dashboard gets a little easier for Alpha Skip-Ahead! Pressing the View button on your Xbox One controller brings up a screen with more info to help setup your Home the way you like it. pic.twitter.com/JsIGwOFhL8 — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) November 11, 2019

The Surprise me button in Alpha Skip-Ahead users’ Collections, located in the upper right of My Games & Apps, can help determine what to play next! Use it today. pic.twitter.com/R8QWi9aTCN — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) November 11, 2019

Aside from the random game button, the newest update for the Xbox Insiders also gave them an easier way to customize their dashboards. These features, like others, are currently being previewed by those users and may be adjusted before they’re widely released.