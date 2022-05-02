Fisher-Price Toy Controller Modded Into Working Xbox Controller

✖

Fisher-Price's Laugh and Learn controller is designed to help children over six months old learn their shapes and colors, but it doesn't allow them to play kid-friendly fare like New Super Lucky's Tale (or Mature-rated games for that matter). That oversight has been corrected thanks to controller modder @Rudeism, who took the toy and made it into a fully-functional Xbox controller! It still has all of the kid-friendly sounds intact, and the only physical change to the toy's exterior is a USB port that has been added to the top. The custom job was inspired by a joke Tweet from @Wario64, and led to an actual working design.

A video of the Fisher-Price controller playing Elden Ring can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!



let me know what games you'd like to see me play with it



and thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI — Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022

While the clip above is the only one @Rudeism has shared of the controller so far, the creator states that he plans to beat Elden Ring with it, "no summons no co-op." He has also mulled over the possibility of learning how to speedrun a game using the Fisher-Price controller for Awesome Games Done Quick. It's not clear whether either of these are serious goals, but it would be pretty awesome to see!

Unsurprisingly, the controller has gotten a lot of attention on social media, and even current and former Xbox employees have taken notice. Seamus Blackley, the creator and designer of the original Xbox console and Duke controller dubbed it the "BabyDuke," praising the "spirit, craftsmanship, and humor" of the project on Twitter. Xbox's Larry Hyrb also chimed in, offering similar praise.

It's always cool to see the ingenuity of video game fans, and what they can do when inspiration hits! @Rudeism considers himself a "builder of bizarre controllers." Readers interested in seeing what else he can do can check out his videos on his YouTube page, which can be found right here, and on his Twitch channel right here.

What do you think of this Fisher-Price Xbox controller mod? Are you impressed by the latest creation from @Rudeism? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!