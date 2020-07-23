Xbox Makes Three More Games Free to Play for Limited Time

✖

Xbox’s plans this week may have been wholly focused on its next-gen showcase of Xbox Series X games, but that doesn’t mean the weekly offerings of free-to-play games had to stop in the meantime. For this week, Xbox is making three more games free for a limited time, but only to play and not to keep. If you’ve got either an Xbox Live Gold or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you’ll be able to play Yakuza Kiwami, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and For Honor Standard Edition for free from now until July 26th at which point they’ll return to their normal prices.

The Free Play Days event happens pretty much every week to supply Xbox subscribers with a few games to play, though sometimes it takes a week off. It probably could’ve done so this week seeing how there are a ton of demos for people to play through right now on Xbox devices, but if you want to revisit or experience one of these better known games for the first time, now’s your chance.

Just as Xbox does with all its Free Play Days weekends, the games featured in the trio of titles are on sale during the event in case you end up liking one or more of them. You can find a preview for each one below along with its price to let you know what you can expect from it.

Yakuza Kiwami

“To save his best friend, Kazuma Kiryu takes the fall for a crime he didn’t commit, and ends up with a 10-year prison sentence,” Microsoft’s preview of the game reads. “After being released, Kiryu finds himself expelled from his yakuza family, and alone in a world he no longer recognizes.”

Standard Edition: $14.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

“Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time,” Microsoft’s preview of the game read. “Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.”

Standard Edition: $30

For Honor Standard Edition

“Enter the chaos of war as a bold Knight, brutal Viking, or deadly Samurai,” Microsoft’s preview of the game read. “Wield your weapon like never before with the innovative Art of Battle combat system that puts you in control of your warrior. Fight in brutal, fast-paced melee combat across a single-player story mode and groundbreaking multiplayer modes.”

Standard Edition: $6.00

Marching Fire Edition: $12.50

Complete Edition: $25

Marching Fire Expansion: $9

Year 1 Heroes Bundle: $9

Year 3 Pass: $9

Xbox’s three Free Play Days games will be available from now until July 26th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.