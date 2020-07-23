Every Xbox Series X Game and Trailer Revealed at Today's Xbox Event

Xbox Games Showcase has wrapped, and in the process, has given Xbox fans plenty of Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC games to be excited about, including Halo Infinite, Fable, Forza Motorsport, and a new Stalker. Between the pre-show and the hour-long main show, Microsoft and its various partners showed off a huge slab of games, many of which will be console exclusive to Xbox. Some of these games look great, others not so much. That said, there was a little bit of something for every type of gamer. Not only were there both big and small games, but a variety of genres represented as well.

The highlight of the show was certainly Halo Infinite, which kicked things off with a new trailer and an extended first look at its gameplay. Meanwhile, closing the show was the reveal of a new Fable game, which appears to be a reboot, just like rumors claimed it was. And of course, there was plenty of in-between, including a few games that look like future award-winners, like Everwild and Avowed.

Below, you can check out every Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game shown off during the event and pre-show. Included are not only updates on games we already knew about, but plenty of world premieres and brand new game reveals.