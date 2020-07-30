Xbox Makes 3 More Games Free to Play for the Weekend

✖

Three more Xbox One games are free to play for the weekend so long as you have either an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The three games available this weekend as part of the recurring Free Play Days promotion are Two Point Hospital, Disintegration, and Rocket Arena. Just as Microsoft does with its Free Play Days games each weekend, the three games available for the next couple of days won’t be free to keep, but you can purchase them at a discounted price if you’re into them so long as you do it during the free period.

Whether you’re running a hospital or blasting your enemies apart, you can do everything the three games have to offer from now until August 2nd. Below is an overview of the three free games and how much they’ll cost if you pick up either the standard version or something different while they’re discounted.

Two Point Hospital

“Build, cure, and improve! Design stunning hospitals, decorate them as you like, cure very unusual illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organization across Two Point County,” a preview of the game said.

Standard Edition – $23.99

Disintegration

“Set in the near future on Earth, the only hope for human survival is through Integration, a process developed to preserve human brains in robotic armatures,” a preview of the game said. “You play as Romer Shoal, a former Gravcycle pilot in command of a small resistance force still grasping onto the fading memories of their human selves. With the domineering Rayonne forces set on eliminating the final remnants of human society, it’s up to Romer and his crew of Outlaws to fight back and reboot humanity. Pilot a variety of weaponized Gravcycles and command your crew on the ground by leveraging a variety of unique unit abilities and mastery of your own personal arsenal to dominate the battle.”

Standard Edition – $29.99

Rocket Arena

“Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action,” a preview of the game said. “Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Try out an ever-growing roster of fantastic heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Ready to be blown away?”

Standard Edition – $6

Mythic Edition – $10

These three games will be free to play for the next few days, so be sure to check them out while they’re available.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.