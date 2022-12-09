Xbox Boss Reassures Fans After Lack of Reveals at The Game Awards

The Game Awards came and went Thursday night with plenty of announcements and reveals, but Xbox's first-party games didn't show up in the way that many Xbox fans would've hoped for. Games like Redfall and Starfield were noticeably absent from the show as people looked to The Game Awards for a reveal of some sort given that it was the last big event of the year, but in light of those absences, Xbox boss Aaron Greenberg has reassured fans that there are still exciting things planned for 2023 and that people wouldn't have to wait long to hear more.

Greenberg's comments were shared on Twitter as he retweeted an Xbox Game Pass video that was shared during The Game Awards to show off a number of different titles that were either already in the subscription service or would be added to it at some point in 2023. While players might've caught a glimpse of some games they're excited for during that hype trailer, the standalone announcements for these sorts of games were absent from the show.

We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023. Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us. 🙏🏻💚 https://t.co/d1dca2i2Nt — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2022

In fairness, it's not like Xbox had nothing to show at the event. The trailer above that shows off many Xbox Game Pass games is a testament to just how much is included in or is coming to the subscription service, and games like As Dusk Falls were praised during the show with that game winning the Games for Impact award. There were a number of day-one Xbox Game Pass announcements for games like Spirittea, Way to the Woods, and more, but as is the case with any event, people were looking for those big-name games like Starfield.

It's also worth pointing out that PlayStation itself did not have a ton of announcements to impart on The Game Awards viewers. The PS5 game Returnal was finally confirmed for the PC platform, Final Fantasy XVI which is a PlayStation exclusive (for now) got a June release date, and Horizon Forbidden West is getting some DLC, but things like Naughty Dog's Last of Us multiplayer project and Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 also were not part of the show.