Xbox Game Pass Finally Adding 2021's Most Controversial Game

What is arguably the most controversial game that launched in 2021 will finally be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Over the past few months, numerous titles that launched last year have slowly been coming to the Xbox subscription service. Some of these games in question have included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, and Deathloop, to name a few. And while most of these projects that came to Game Pass were quite well-received, this new addition might not be met with as much excitement.

Detailed in a new blog post, EA and developer DICE recently confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. For those that may not remember, Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in the long-running multiplayer shooter franchise from EA. And while the game was eagerly anticipated by many fans prior to its launch last year, the game itself ended up leaving a lot to be desired. Not only did Battlefield 2042 feature a ton of bugs and other problems at release, but DICE has since undone many core features of the game due to negative feedback from players.

"We're proud of the work that we've done over the past 12 months and so if you haven't jumped in yet, starting in Season 3 we'll be introducing Battlefield 2042 into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making the game available for subscribers with EA Play," EA said in its aforementioned. While Season 3 of Battlefield 2042 doesn't have a release date just yet, it's set to arrive near the end of November.

All in all, it's not shocking that Battlefield 2042 is coming to Xbox Game Pass as EA titles almost always end up coming to the service thanks to its partnership with EA Play. Per usual, though, it's worth stressing that Battlefield 2042 will only be available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers since this tier is the one that includes titles from EA Play.

