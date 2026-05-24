Nintendo Switch 6-Game Giveaway Ends Today With Exclusive Game for Free

A giveaway featuring six free Nintendo Switch games comes to an end today, May 24, with the sixth and final free game, which in this case is a 2022 release. As Nintendo fans across Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the new Nintendo Switch 2 will know, games are rarely given away for free on the eShop. To this end, when six Nintendo Switch games are given away for free, it’s especially noteworthy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new giveaway comes the way of No Gravity Games, which launched a free Nintendo Switch game giveaway on the Nintendo eShop on May 19. Between May 19 and today, it has given a free Nintendo Switch game away every 24 hours. When a new day arrives, the previously free Nintendo Switch game given away makes way for a new game, all the way until we arrive at the end of the giveaway, when the final free game is made available. The catch is that you need to own a game from the publisher to claim a game for free. This isn’t a problem for many because No Gravity Games has given away free Switch games in the past. If you met the criteria going into the giveaway, you got six free Nintendo Switch games. If you didn’t, you had to buy the first game to claim the subsequent free games. To make this easier, No Gravity Games has discounted the featured games to just $1.99. Unfortunately, if you have not been participating in the giveaway, you have five $1.99 Nintendo Switch games you need to buy, because how the giveaway works is you need to own the previous games to claim the latest free game. If you have been participating in the giveaway since day one, this is not a problem, but if you’re jumping in late, it is.

Free Nintendo Switch Game

All of that said, as for the free game in question, it is a 2022 release called Master Spy, which typically costs $10 on the Nintendo eShop, and which is a Nintendo Switch console exclusive. This is to say, it is only available on PC, other than Nintendo Switch. This includes Nintendo Switch 2, though the Switch version is obviously playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

Play video

As for the game, Master Spy was published by No Gravity Games but developed by Turbogun. It’s an action platformer with an old-school flavor that boasts a 68 on Metacritic, which isn’t a great score, but perhaps an underrating of the game. There are no user reviews on the Nintendo eShop, but there are on Steam, where the game has a 77% approval rating across nearly 300 user reviews. Meanwhile, for those curious because they just snagged the Nintendo Switch game for free, it is about 3 to 4 hours long.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.