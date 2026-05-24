New Dungeon Crawler Carl Game Is Up For Pre-Order

Dungeon Crawler Carl has taken the world by storm this year, and the franchise looks to get even bigger with a live-action series in development. This year, the franchise also launched two brand new games on BackerKit and raised an astounding $13 million. Over 55 thousand crawlers backed the game, but if you were wanting to wait until you could pre-order the game, your time has arrived, as pre-orders are now live.

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Right now, both the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game and Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable from Renegade Game Studios are fully backed and in production. If you wanted to wait until you can pre-order games directly instead of backing on crowdfunding, you can now pre-order either directly from Renegade Game Studios or on Amazon. That said, there are some sellouts on Amazon to be considered. Whichever platform you choose, the games are expected to release in November and early December.

What Dungeon Crawler Carl Games Are Available, And Where Can I Pre-Order?

If you want to pre-order directly from Renegade Game Studios, you’ll be able to pre-order everything for both the Roleplaying Game and Unstoppable games, and there’s a lot if you want to get everything. If you want to go for the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game, you can pre-order the RPG Starter Set, Core Rulebook, GM Screen, Dice Sets for Carl, Princess Donut, and Smush, The Royal Court Minis Set 1, Allies & Enemies Minis Set 2, and Mobs of Mordecai Minis Set 3.

If you want to pre-order the Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable sets from Renegade, you can currently get the core Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable, the Crawler Chaos Expansion, and the Iron Tangle Expansion. If you prefer to pre-order from Amazon, you can do that as well right here, as all three pre-orders are currently live and available.

For those wanting to get the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game on Amazon, it gets a bit trickier at the moment. Right now, the Starter Set, Royal Court Minis Set 1, and Enemies & Allies Minis Set 2 are currently unavailable, and it’s not known when or if they will be back in stock. The good news is that other items are in stock, including the Core Rulebook, Smush and Princess Donut Dice Sets, Mobs of Mordecai Minis Set 3, and the GM Screen. You can pre-order all of those here.

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