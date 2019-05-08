Xbox Is Giving Away Custom Game of Thrones Consoles

Microsoft often reveals custom Xbox One consoles modeled after whatever game or movie is popular at the time, and those consoles are then given away through sweepstakes. Since Game of Thrones is so big once again with the eighth and final season currently underway, it makes sense then that the latest giveaway is Game of Thrones-themed consoles. Instead of offering only one console, there are three up for grabs this time. One of them is a Targaryen console, the other a Night King edition, and the last is simply a “Game of Thrones Inspired” console, but all are versions of Microsoft’s new Xbox One S All-Digital.

Those who follow the official Xbox accounts on social media might’ve picked up on some teasers shared throughout the past few days that hinted at something related to Game of Thrones. While some people suggested the teasers might pertain to Scalebound and others speculated about a Game of Thrones game, a console (or in this case, three consoles) always seemed like the most probable outcome given Microsoft’s history with sweepstakes.

Dracarys. RT for a chance to win a Targaryen Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console. Head to Facebook for a shot at the Night King edition: https://t.co/HplIM8awY9 Catch the final episodes of #GoT on @HBO NOW. Pre-order Season 8 on Xbox. #GamerThrones #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/WxkmzK5Ydy — Xbox (@Xbox) May 8, 2019

The first of the Xbox devices can be seen above in a tweet from the Xbox account that explained how you can win the console. Retweeting the tweet is enough to be considered for the competition, and to get the Night King edition which was revealed on Facebook, all you have to do is “Like” Xbox’s post there.

Entry for the sweepstakes is open now and closes on May 22nd, so anyone hoping to get the console(s) must take action before that date. The official rules explain things like the one entry per person, per entry method limit and should be looked over if you’re interested. It’s there that a third console is listed, a Game of Thrones-inspired one. Winners will be contacted via social media if they’re lucky enough to have won one of the consoles.

